Virginia Beach, VA (NNS) -- The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has revamped its student reward program just in time for the new school year. The NEXTgen Scholars Program still offers all qualified students the opportunity to win $2,500, $1,500, $1,000 or $500 each quarter. Along with the monetary award, each winner will receive a certificate and medallion with ribbon displaying “In Honor of Academic Excellence.” The next drawing is at the end of December 2019.
Any eligible full-time student that has a B-grade point average equivalent or better, as determined by their school system, may enter the drawing. Homeschooled students can also qualify with acknowledgement that the student has a “B” average or equivalent record of accomplishment.
Eligible students include dependent children of active duty members, reservists and military retirees as well as U.S. civilian Department of Defense employees stationed outside the continental United States and U.S. civilian employees of firms under contract to the Department of Defense outside the continental United States. Students must be enrolled in 1st through 12th grade. Dependent children without an individual Dependent Identification Card must be accompanied by their sponsor to submit their entry. Each student may enter only once each grading period and must re-enter with each qualifying report card.
To enter the drawing, students will need to stop by any NEX with their current report card or other performance document and fill out an entry card that will be validated by an NEX associate. Once students fill out an entry card they will be given coupon good for $10 off a one-time purchase of $20 or more.
Thanks to its vendor partners, NEXCOM has awarded a total of $738,500 in savings bonds and monetary awards to students since the program’s inception in 1997.
For more information on the NEXTgen Scholars Program visit myNavyExchange.com/NEXTgen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.