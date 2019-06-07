The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) announced its 2018 Bingham Award winners. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize outstanding performance in operations, customer service and community support.
“This award is presented to both the NEX and the local Navy command to recognize their partnership and commitment to support the quality of life of our military members and their families,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “All our NEXs and associates go above and beyond to provide PREMIER customer service to our most deserving customers. These Bingham Award winners are truly the best of the best within our enterprise.”
The 2018 Bingham Award winners and runners-up are:
Sales above $70 million (Category 1)
Winner: Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill.
Runner-up: Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
Sales $34 - $70 million (Category 2)
Winner: Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
Runner-up: Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
Sales $23 - $34 million (Category 3)
Winner: Naval Air Station Pensacola Aviation Plaza, Fla.
Runner-up: U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan
Sales $13.5 - $23 million (Category 4)
Winner: Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton, Wash.
Runner-up: Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.,
Sales $4.4 - $13.5 million (Category 5)
Winner: Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex, Va.
Runner-up: Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss.
Sales $2.5 - $4.4 million (Category 6)
Winner: Naval Medical Center San Diego
Runner-up: Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va.
Sales $1.7 - $2.5 million (Category 7)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Northwest Annex, Va.
Runner-up: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine.
Sales $700,000 - $1.7 million (Category 8)
Winner: Naval Weapons Station Earle, N.J.
Runner-up: Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Sales under $700,000 (Category 9)
Winner: Naval Support Activity Crane, Ind.
Runner-up: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Calif.
The Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Captain W.H. Bingham, SC, USNR. Captain Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by SECNAV in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.