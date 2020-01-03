Virginia Beach, VA (NNS) -- At 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, all Navy Exchange (NEX) locations worldwide will stop selling the AT&T Ocean point-of-sale activated card. The point-of-sale activation platform from AT&T is being discontinued because the technology will no longer be supported moving forward.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause for our customers,” said Kimberly Phillips, Program Manager for the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Telecommunications Program Office. “However, NEX customers can continue to purchase virtual PIN minutes for shipboard calling.”
Virtual PIN minutes may be purchased at https://www.virtualprepaidminutes.com/Shopping/Buy/Navy.aspx
AT&T Ocean cards will continue to be sold in ships stores aboard select U.S. Navy ships until the end of 2020.
