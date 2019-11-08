In celebration of Veterans Day, the Navy Exchange (NEX) will be presenting Veterans a 2019 commemorative coin and select NEX mini mart locations will be offering all customers free coffee. The coin will be presented to retired Veterans at select NEX stores on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will also be available online at myNavyExchange.com when a purchase is made beginning on Nov. 11 EST until supplies last.
“For the past three years I’ve been honored to be part of this NEX event, where we can take a moment to show our appreciation and thank our veterans,” said USMC veteran, Tom Jacobsen, Navy Exchange Service Command’s Hawaii District Vice President. “It’s a way for our command and personnel to recognize our nation’s veterans for the selfless sacrifice and years of service. Having served in the Marine Corps myself, its events and special moments like these that remind us all of our history and the price these men and women paid for our freedoms, and a token of appreciation is the least we can do!”
The front of the limited edition coin features an American eagle with “TAKING CARE OF OUR OWN.” On the back are the words “UNITED STATES VETERAN 11 NOVEMBER 2019” with all the military branch logos.
In addition to the coin, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 70 select NEX mini mart locations will be celebrating the national holiday by offering customers a free cup of any size coffee. Customers can also bring in their travel mug for a free refill. No additional purchase is required for the free coffee promotion.
Please check with your local NEX locations for their participation and confirmed time for coin distribution and free coffee.
