This holiday season, the NEX is offering customers fee free layaway. NEX customers will pay no fee when opening a new layaway account October 3 - November 27, 2019.
The NEX Layaway Policy allows for clothing, accessories, shoes and general merchandise to be placed on layaway for up to 90 days with equal payments required every 15 days until paid in full. Any single jewelry or watch item over $500 may be put on layaway for 180 days with equal payments required every 15 days from creation until paid in full. Computers, tablets, iPads, monitors, digital cameras, peripheral computer equipment, software and video games as well as clearance and sale merchandise ending in .94, .96 and .97 are not permitted on layaway.
Check with your local NEX for other specific details relating to layaway. Some NEX locations must limit the type or number of items permitted on layaway due to space constraints.
More information on the NEX layaway policy can be found at https://www.mynavyexchange.com/nex/customer-service/store-policies
