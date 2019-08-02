Through the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign, NEX customers donated $285,086 to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The NMCRS Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign ran from April 1 –May 15, 2019.

“Each year, during our Benefit Ticket Campaign, our NEX customers come out to show their support for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Once again this spring, we are proud to present these funds to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society which will allow them to continue their support to our Sailors and their families.”

Since 2011, NEXCOM has been partnering with Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on an annual fund raising effort. Since its inception, NEX patrons have donated nearly $2 million through this effort.

