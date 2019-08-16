At 18 NEX locations in 18 cities, seven states and across four countries, 173 military families had their NEX back-to-school layaway balances paid in full. In total, nearly $26,000 worth of children’s clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies were paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.
“As the grandson of a World War II Navy veteran, I am proud to support the men and women who serve us,” said Lee Karchawer, founder of Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. “Pay Away the Layaway is pleased to be able to return kindness in our small way this back-to-school season. We wish the children of our Navy families a happy and successful school year!”
As the new school year approaches for so many military children around the world, NEX customers utilize the NEX layaway program for back-to-school items like a new pair of shoes to replace the ones outgrown from last year or a backpack to start the year off just right. This year, NEX customers were surprised to hear that these layaway items had been paid in full. Throughout the week NEX team members called the families and surprised them with the good news.
“Our military families sacrifice a great deal for our nation and living overseas, away from extended family isn’t always easy,” explained Julie Herring, General Manager, NEX Yokosuka, Japan. Here at NEX Yokosuka, we pride ourselves in bringing that sense of home to our nation’s bravest and this kind gesture shows our military families how much they’re appreciated and their sacrifice matters. When the NEX team told these families that their back-to-school layaways had been paid off they were overwhelmed and beyond thankful!”
This most recent event is the latest in layaways paid off by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. For the past three years, the non-profit organization has paid off layaway balances consisting of items such as children’s toys and clothing during the holidays for military families. Since 2016, NEX layaway balances totaling almost $25,000, were paid off providing military families an extra special helping hand over the holiday, just when it was needed the most.
