Newsom’s spending more, saving less

When Jerry Brown returned to the governorship in 2011, he faced what he called a “wall of debt” from years of severe economic recession and deficit-riddled state budgets.

Accordingly, he made paying off that debt, more than $30 billion, and armoring the budget against future recessions his top priority. Brown persuaded voters to approve what was supposed to be a temporary tax increase, mostly higher income taxes on the affluent, and later a “rainy day fund” that would cushion the effects of recession.

Annually, as Brown presented his budgets to the Legislature, he would display charts and graphs to punctuate his dire warnings about the potential impacts of recession and backed them up by insisting on directing extra revenues into reserves.

Brown’s second governorship was blessed by strong economic recovery — the longest in recent history — and the recession he openly feared never occurred. By the time he departed in 2019, state reserve accounts had accumulated more than $18 billion.

During his first year as governor, Gavin Newsom largely hewed to Brown’s cautious approach to state finances. However, his second budget, unveiled last month, deviates from that course in a way that could spell fiscal calamity should the state be hit by the recession that Brown always saw on the horizon.