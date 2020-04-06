Zoning change on Lemoore City Council agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is scheduled to have its first online-only meeting Tuesday to discuss a zone change in the city.

During a public hearing, council will discuss changing the zoning map from “regional commercial” to “light industrial” for a property located at 1356 W. Iona Avenue, just south of state Route 198 and west of 19th Avenue, to allow for more options at the site under this zoning.

Council will also receive a presentation of the Lemoore Police Department 2019 annual report from Chief Michael Kendall. The purpose of the report is to highlight the department’s achievements and to present crime statistics and information to keep the community informed.

