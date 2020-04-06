You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Zoning change on Lemoore City Council agenda
0 comments

Zoning change on Lemoore City Council agenda

{{featured_button_text}}
xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Chelsea Shannon

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is scheduled to have its first online-only meeting Tuesday to discuss a zone change in the city.

During a public hearing, council will discuss changing the zoning map from “regional commercial” to “light industrial” for a property located at 1356 W. Iona Avenue, just south of state Route 198 and west of 19th Avenue, to allow for more options at the site under this zoning.

Council will also receive a presentation of the Lemoore Police Department 2019 annual report from Chief Michael Kendall. The purpose of the report is to highlight the department’s achievements and to present crime statistics and information to keep the community informed.

Meeting info:

The Lemoore City Council meeting, held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, will only be accessible online.

The meeting may be viewed on Youtube at http://www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore

The city will also provide links to streaming options on the city website at https://lemoore.com/ and on its Facebook page, @CityofLemoore.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News