Youth and experience shine in Hanford Monologue Slam Cyber Edition

HANFORD — The Hanford Monologue Slam Cyber Edition, hosted by the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, recently announced its top 10 for the global competition and two locals made the cut.
Locals Salma Alatorre, 12, and Don Brakeman, 86, bookend the competition as the youngest and oldest competitors. They made the top 10 after the first cut followed 107 submissions, followed by a subsequent 35 cuts, bringing the competition down to the final 10.
The judges selected to whittle down the field, including two casting agents, are based in Los Angeles, New York, Hanford and other cities.
“I kind of thought that was for the younger ones there, but it worked out that I got to run through there anyway,” Brakeman said. “Anytime you can do something like that and you’re voted into something or people think you did a good job, that makes you feel good.”
Brakeman, who lives in Hanford, performed a monologue from the film "The Jack Bull," a story about a crooked judge — Judge Wilkins — who in the scene is confronted by Joe B. Tolliver, Brakeman’s character. Tolliver lets Judge Wilkins know that he’s trying to get him off the bench.
“That’s a copy of the letter that I wrote to the governor asking that a committee be called to evaluate your fitness as a sitting judge,” Brakeman says in the scene. “And it is my deepest hope and desire that that committee finds you wanting and that articles of impeachment be drawn to remove you from the bench.”
Brakeman decided on the monologue after a friend of his, who has since passed away, originally did the part. His friend suggested he would be a good fit for Tolliver and Brakeman enjoyed it after reading the part.
Brakeman has been performing since 1951. He landed his first film role in a 1961 series called "Keyhole." Brakeman played a service station attendant who gets robbed.
“I’ve had myself a time and I’m still not ready to quit,” Brakeman said.
Alatorre, from Kettleman City, was giddy with excitement after finding out that not only did she make the top 10, but that the competition was international.
“That came as a huge surprise to me,” Alatorre said. “I was very happy.”
Alatorre’s monologue came from the 2019 film "Little Women." In the scene, Saoirse Ronan, who plays Jo, decries the standards women are given and gives her thoughts on how she sees women.
“I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for. I’m so sick of it. I’m so lonely,” Alatorre concludes in her monologue.
Before the monologue, Alatorre said she prepared herself by sitting in silence and “thinking about where the actor or character’s coming from.” She added that she’s always been a fan of "Little Women" and has seen various versions of it.
“She just gives this wonderful performance and that really inspired me to use all that emotion and portray the character well,” Alatorre said. “That’s what really inspired me to do the monologue.”
“I watched the scene multiple times just to mirror her facial expressions and body language and I just put my own spin on it.”
Alatorre has been performing for the majority of her young life. She started ballet at the age of three and has been with HMTC for approximately three years. She is also a performer with P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
The winner of the Hanford Monologue Slam Cyber Edition, the first of its kind, along with a grand prize of $500 will be announced on July 10.
Audiences can view the top 10 on the HMTC Monologue Slam YouTube channel. They can also vote for their top three at https://s.surveyplanet.com/zMB3ZInm_, which will help determine a winner. More information can be found on the HMTC Facebook page.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
