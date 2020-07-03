Youth and experience shine in Hanford Monologue Slam Cyber Edition

HANFORD — The Hanford Monologue Slam Cyber Edition, hosted by the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, recently announced its top 10 for the global competition and two locals made the cut.

Locals Salma Alatorre, 12, and Don Brakeman, 86, bookend the competition as the youngest and oldest competitors. They made the top 10 after the first cut followed 107 submissions, followed by a subsequent 35 cuts, bringing the competition down to the final 10.

The judges selected to whittle down the field, including two casting agents, are based in Los Angeles, New York, Hanford and other cities.

“I kind of thought that was for the younger ones there, but it worked out that I got to run through there anyway,” Brakeman said. “Anytime you can do something like that and you’re voted into something or people think you did a good job, that makes you feel good.”

Brakeman, who lives in Hanford, performed a monologue from the film "The Jack Bull," a story about a crooked judge — Judge Wilkins — who in the scene is confronted by Joe B. Tolliver, Brakeman’s character. Tolliver lets Judge Wilkins know that he’s trying to get him off the bench.

“That’s a copy of the letter that I wrote to the governor asking that a committee be called to evaluate your fitness as a sitting judge,” Brakeman says in the scene. “And it is my deepest hope and desire that that committee finds you wanting and that articles of impeachment be drawn to remove you from the bench.”