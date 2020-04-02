You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yokut Gas at Tachi Palace Casino Resort offers full-service pumps
0 comments

Yokut Gas at Tachi Palace Casino Resort offers full-service pumps

{{featured_button_text}}
Tachi gas station (copy)

The Tachi Palace Casino Resort Yokut Gas station is located at 17051 Jersey Ave. in Lemoore.

 Julissa Zavala, The Sentinel

LEMOORE — Yokut Gas, located next to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, has implemented new safety measures in response to COVID-19 concerns.

To ensure the safety of staff and patrons, full-service gas will be available upon request, Tachi officials said in a press release.

In addition, officials said slot machines located in the convenience store will not be available for play. The store will also honor the six feet distancing rule and a plexiglass shield has been added at the point of sale counter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News