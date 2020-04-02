Yokut Gas at Tachi Palace Casino Resort offers full-service pumps

LEMOORE — Yokut Gas, located next to Tachi Palace Casino Resort, has implemented new safety measures in response to COVID-19 concerns.
To ensure the safety of staff and patrons, full-service gas will be available upon request, Tachi officials said in a press release.
In addition, officials said slot machines located in the convenience store will not be available for play. The store will also honor the six feet distancing rule and a plexiglass shield has been added at the point of sale counter.
