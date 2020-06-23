World Ag Expo presents Valley Children’s Healthcare with $90,100 through Toyota Tundra Giveaway

“The Guilds are proud of their partnership with World Ag Expo and Central Valley Toyota Dealerships, and extremely thankful for the continued support from the Valley,” shared Janet Sabbatini, Guild Manager for Valley Children’s Healthcare. “The Guilds were determined to make this another successful event for Valley Children's Healthcare, all because of their love for the kids in the Central Valley.”
The Tundra truck, won by a Visalia resident on the final day of World Ag Expo, was donated by the Central Valley Toyota Dealers, through their role as the Official Truck of World Ag Expo®.
“We enjoy our continued partnership with Valley Children’s Healthcare and Toyota,” said Jerry Sinift, Chief Executive Officer, International Agri-Center. “We are thrilled to see that the final total grew again this year, showing the dedication of Guild members and the generosity of Central Valley residents and World Ag Expo attendees.”
The 2021 World Ag Expo Toyota Tundra Giveaway, benefiting Valley Children’s Healthcare, is set to kick off ticket sales this fall.
