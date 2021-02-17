World Ag Expo Online finishes successful first week

Representatives from the U.S. Commercial Service were on hand to assist with business matchmaking throughout the week. As requests for help came in, the team researched exhibitors to fulfill the needs. More than 60 business introductions were made over three days and matches will continue to be made. Attendees can request business matchmaking at https://bit.ly/WAEBizMatch.
With the change to the traditional show format, organizers decided to make the online show available throughout 2021 and will provide new content to exhibitors and attendees each month. To get alerts of new content and show news, subscribe to the email list at https://bit.ly/WAEupdates.
World Ag Expo staff has also added an Exhibitor News section to the website so attendees can stay up-to-date all year long. Get the latest Exhibitor news at https://bit.ly/WAE21-ExhibitorNews.
World Ag Expo will return to the live show format Feb. 8-10, 2022 in Tulare. Current exhibitors are in the renewal process. New exhibitors can request space for the 2022 show in April. Join the exhibitor interest list at https://bit.ly/WAEupdates.
