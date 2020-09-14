You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Ag Expo canceled for first time in history
0 comments

World Ag Expo canceled for first time in history

  • Updated
  • 0
Local innovators shine at World Ag Expo

Blake Berbereia, owner of Berbereia Engineering & Manufacturing, shows his cotton folding attachment in this file photo. The attachment was a winner in the Top-10 New Products competition at the 2020 World Ag Expo.

 Julissa Zavala, the Sentinel
TULARE — For more than 52 years, World Ag Expo has served agriculture by bringing buyers and sellers together to innovate, collaborate, and advance agriculture. In 2021, the show will not be held live for the first time in World Ag Expo history.
 
“After working with the Tulare County Health Department and other officials, it has become evident that given health and safety restrictions from the State of California, holding a live, international event is not responsible in February,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO.
 
The International Agri-Center Board of Director’s decision to cancel the 2021 World Ag Expo was not taken lightly, and comes after months of research and evaluation of future trends and known constraints. The decision was finalized earlier than the initial November deadline to provide exhibitors, attendees, volunteers, concessionaires, contractors, and local businesses time to adjust their Tulare farm show plans.
 
The cancellation of World Ag Expo comes as another negative effect of COVID-19 for the International Agri-Center, exhibitors, non-profit food vendors, attendees, area hotels, restaurants, and other associated businesses.
 
Attendees are encouraged to follow World Ag Expo social media channels and watch their email inboxes for more information on World Ag Expo projects throughout 2020 and 2021. They can join the World Ag Expo email list to stay up-to-date at http://bit.ly/WAEupdates .
 
World Ag Expo staff will reach out to exhibitors concerning fees and more options for 2021 starting Wednesday.
 
The 2022 World Ag Expo is scheduled for February 8-10 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Carreiro
Obituaries

Frank Carreiro

Frank Carreiro passed away on Sept. 9th at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72.

Carlos Marquez
Obituaries

Carlos Marquez

  • Updated

Carlos Marquez was born on March 30, 2005 to Cesar and Shantell Marquez. He shared a birthday with his Grandmother, Rachel Simas and Great-Gra…

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

+2
John Henry DeRuiter
Obituaries

John Henry DeRuiter

  • Updated

John Henry DeRuiter was born in Hanford, California on April 21, 1952 to Henry and Mata DeRuiter. He was the youngest of four brothers. He lef…

Tulare man arrested for child porn
News

Tulare man arrested for child porn

  • Updated

TULARE — After a month-long investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit/Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Childre…

+4
4 arrested after planned robbery
News

4 arrested after planned robbery

  • Updated

ARMONA — Four men were arrested Thursday on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after they stole a victim’s money and d…

Kimberly Carolyn Wood
Obituaries

Kimberly Carolyn Wood

  • Updated

Kimberly Carolyn Wood was born in Maryland on March 2, 1961, the cherished daughter of Gary Wood and Kathleen Wood. The family, which included…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News