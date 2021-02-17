Women’s health provider expands services

CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health is pleased to announce board-certified women’s health nurse practitioner Sara E. Taylor, MSN, WHNP-BC, is joining two additional locations within the network. In addition to caring for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Women’s Health, Taylor will care for patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Home Garden and Adventist Health Medical Office – Corcoran East.
Taylor cares for women through all stages of life and provides annual exams, preconception counseling, prenatal and postpartum care and more.
“Seeking women’s health services can be scary and intimidating,” she said. “I try to ease those fears as much as possible by delivering competent care with kindness.”
Taylor earned her master’s degree in nursing from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona. She also has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Bakersfield and is a member of the Association of Women’s Health Obstetrics and Neonatal Nurses, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American College of Nurse Midwives, and California Association of Nurse Practitioners.
When not caring for patients, she enjoys spending time with her son, singing, traveling and cooking.
She’s accepting new patients and may be reached at the following locations:
Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Women’s Health, 1025 N. Douty St., Ste. 110, 559-537-0170
Adventist Health Medical Office – Home Garden, 11899 Shaw Place, 559-537-0192
Adventist Health Medical Office – Corcoran East, 1310 Hanna Ave., 559-992-8200
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!