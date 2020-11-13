Woman with active warrant arrested for meth

VISALIA — On Nov. 2, at 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Oakridge Avenue. The driver, Elizabeth Gibson, 39, was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. A search of Gibson’s vehicle was conducted and officers allegedly located an amount of methamphetamine and heroin consistent with sales, packaging material and $400 in cash.
Gibson was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sales and for a warrant. Gibson was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
