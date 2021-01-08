Woman throws smoke bomb during road rage incident

VISALIA — On Jan. 2, at 12:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mooney and Beverly for a report of a road rage incident.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim. The victim said he was driving his gray Honda, in the area of Tulare and Mooney, when he accidentally cut off a female driving a silver Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, Alisa Flores, allegedly tried to run the victim off the road and threw a lit smoke bomb into his vehicle.
The victim pulled over and Flores got out of her vehicle brandishing a knife, making criminal threats, according to police. The victim’s family members attempted to detain Flores but she was able to flee, police said.
While investigating the incident, Flores returned to the scene to confront the victims a second time and officers arrested her, according to police. Flores will be booked at Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.
