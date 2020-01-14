LEMOORE — A woman was struck and killed by a big rig Monday evening as she walked across the highway near Lemoore, said the California Highway Patrol.
Around 5:45 p.m., CHP officials said officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of state Route 41, just south of Hanford Armona Road in Lemoore.
During the course of the investigation, officers said they determined a 34-year-old man was driving a 2014 Kenworth big rig truck southbound on SR-41 approaching Hanford Armona Road.
At the same time, officials said a woman was walking westbound across the southbound lanes of SR-41, directly into the path of the truck.
You have free articles remaining.
CHP said the driver hit the brakes, but could not avoid hitting the woman. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials do not know why the woman was walking on the highway, which ended up being closed for over an hour while authorities investigated the scene and cleared the roadway.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was not cited in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.