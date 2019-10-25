HANFORD — A Hanford woman died late Thursday night after being struck by a car while she was standing in the shoulder of the road.
Around 10:40 p.m., CHP said a 36-year-old man from Hanford was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy westbound on Jackson Avenue, west of 12th Avenue.
At the same time, officials said a 53-year-old woman from Hanford was standing on the north dirt shoulder of Jackson Avenue.
Officers said the man driving the GMC turned to avoid a dog on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit the woman standing in the shoulder. They said the GMC continued out of control and overturned in the roadway.
All parties were transported to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford for treatment of their injuries. Officials said the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released pending family notification.
The condition of the man in the GMC was unavailable.
CHP said this is preliminary information and the final cause of the collision is still under investigation, though officers said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.
