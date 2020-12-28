Woman break into home, sleeps in owner’s bed

HANFORD — A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and was caught asleep in the owner’s bed, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
On Dec. 22, deputies said they were dispatched to the 14000 block of Grangeville Boulevard for an unwanted subject. Deputies said the home owner arrived home after being away for a couple days and discovered an unknown female had broken into the residence and was asleep in their bed.
Officials said the woman was later identified as Aroha Adkisson.
Deputies made contact with Adkisson and ordered her to exit the residence. Deputies said she refused and they entered the residence to arrest her.
Upon entry, officials said Adkisson moved toward the rear of the residence and deputies lost sight of her. They said K-9 Officer Bos was then utilized and located Adkisson in one of the rear bedrooms. She was then taken into custody.
During the interview, deputies said Adkisson said the day prior her car had broken down near Interstate 5. She began walking and realized she needed a place to stay. They said when she saw a home that looked quiet, she broke in, took a shower and went to bed. Deputies said the clothes Adkisson was wearing belonged to the home owner.
Authorities said Adkisson was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest charges. Her bail was set at $60,000.
