Woman arrested on multiple narcotics charges

LEMOORE — A woman was arrested Tuesday for possession of controlled substance, among several other narcotics charges, after she was found with heroin and methamphetamine for sale, Lemoore Police Department officials said.
Around 2:45 p.m., an officer assigned to the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of East D Street and 17th Avenue.
Officers said the driver, identified as 47-year-old Melanise Binion, was found to be driving with a suspended license.
Police said Binion exited the vehicle and appeared to be trying to conceal some items from the officer. They said she was found with 36.1 grams of heroin, 14.4 grams of methamphetamine and $786 in her possession.
Detectives assisted with the investigation and said they determined Binion was staying at a hotel in Lemoore. A search was then conducted of Binion’s room and officials said an additional 4.8 grams of heroin along with a scale were located.
Authorities said Binion was later booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while out on bail and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
