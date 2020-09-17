You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on multiple narcotics charges
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested on multiple narcotics charges

  • 0

LEMOORE — A woman was arrested Tuesday for possession of controlled substance, among several other narcotics charges, after she was found with heroin and methamphetamine for sale, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m., an officer assigned to the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of East D Street and 17th Avenue.

Officers said the driver, identified as 47-year-old Melanise Binion, was found to be driving with a suspended license.

Police said Binion exited the vehicle and appeared to be trying to conceal some items from the officer. They said she was found with 36.1 grams of heroin, 14.4 grams of methamphetamine and $786 in her possession.

Detectives assisted with the investigation and said they determined Binion was staying at a hotel in Lemoore. A search was then conducted of Binion’s room and officials said an additional 4.8 grams of heroin along with a scale were located.

Authorities said Binion was later booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while out on bail and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
4 arrested after alleged robbery
News

4 arrested after alleged robbery

  • Updated

ARMONA — Four men were arrested Thursday on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after they stole a victim’s money and d…

Frank Carreiro
Obituaries

Frank Carreiro

Frank Carreiro passed away on Sept. 9th at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72.

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

+2
John Henry DeRuiter
Obituaries

John Henry DeRuiter

  • Updated

John Henry DeRuiter was born in Hanford, California on April 21, 1952 to Henry and Mata DeRuiter. He was the youngest of four brothers. He lef…

Debra Ann Wilson
Obituaries

Debra Ann Wilson

Born Debra Ann Baker, August 5, 1951 at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, Debra passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at St. Agnes Me…

Carlos Marquez
Obituaries

Carlos Marquez

  • Updated

Carlos Marquez was born on March 30, 2005 to Cesar and Shantell Marquez. He shared a birthday with his Grandmother, Rachel Simas and Great-Gra…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News