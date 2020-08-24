Woman arrested in string of thefts, burglaries

CORCORAN — A Corcoran woman was arrested after being involved in a string of thefts and burglaries, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, CPD officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Olympic Avenue, where they said a homeowner had surveillance footage from earlier that day of a female removing property from his vehicle.
Officers said they recognized the suspect and identified her as 31-year-old Ruth Ortega.
Around 9 p.m. that same night, officers said they responded to a residence in the 500 block of Claire Avenue, where video surveillance captured Ortega entering the residence, acting as if she was looking for someone.
Police said Ortega left the residence, but not before attempting to take some shoes and taking electronic equipment from a vehicle.
The family reviewed their video surveillance, where officials said they learned Ortega had been in their residence the night prior when a child was asleep on the living room couch. On this occasion, police said a computer tablet was taken.
Officials said Ortega was contacted and arrested in the 2200 block of North Avenue a short time later after she was reported being seen acting suspiciously in a neighbor’s yard.
Upon her arrest, officers said they recovered property related to the prior theft and burglaries. They said Ortega was cited and released for the property crimes.
The following day, police said Ortega was again seen on surveillance footage entering the Lake Bottom Brewery and removing tablets and speakers just after midnight. They said she was later contacted and found in possession of the stolen property.
Authorities said Ortega’s probation officer was contacted and she was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. She is being held without bail due to a probation hold.
