You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested for attempted murder, second suspect escaped police
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested for attempted murder, second suspect escaped police

  • Updated
  • 0

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are searching for an alleged attempted murder suspect who was able to escape from custody, department officials said.

On Dec. 12, CPD officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Brewer Avenue in regards to a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned that an inhabited residence had been struck by gunfire. Through investigation, they said they identified the suspects as 31-year-old Jose Pelayo and 33-year-old Pauline Molano, both from Corcoran.

Officials said CPD, along with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, served two search warrants at Pelayo’s known residences. As a result of the search warrants, they said six firearms were seized and Pelayo and Molano were both arrested.

Authorities said Molano was later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Her bail is set at $575,000.

While in custody, police said Pelayo was able to manipulate the door of the police vehicle and escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pelayo is encouraged to contact the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151. You may remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at (559) 992-3591. You may also provide information through Nixle Alert.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Gonsalves
Obituaries

Richard Gonsalves

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Richard Gonsalves, loving son, husband and father of two boys ( Noah Gonsalves, and Owen Gonsalves) passed away…

Jacob John Estrada, Sr.
Obituaries

Jacob John Estrada, Sr.

Jacob Estrada, Sr. of Lemoore passed away on November 29, 2020 in Hanford at the age of 45. Jacob was a surveillance officer at the Tachi Palace.

Eva Solorio
Obituaries

Eva Solorio

On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Eva Solorio Gomez, 60, of Hanford, received her wings and went to her heavenly home. Eva was a Godly woman who…

Get ready to ‘Deck the Smalls’
News

Get ready to ‘Deck the Smalls’

  • Updated

HANFORD — This Friday, Dec. 11, Main Street Hanford encourages you to shop local and safely this holiday season by inviting you to “Deck the Smalls.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News