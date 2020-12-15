Woman arrested for attempted murder, second suspect escaped police

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are searching for an alleged attempted murder suspect who was able to escape from custody, department officials said.
On Dec. 12, CPD officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Brewer Avenue in regards to a shooting in the area.
Upon arrival, officers said they learned that an inhabited residence had been struck by gunfire. Through investigation, they said they identified the suspects as 31-year-old Jose Pelayo and 33-year-old Pauline Molano, both from Corcoran.
Officials said CPD, along with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, served two search warrants at Pelayo’s known residences. As a result of the search warrants, they said six firearms were seized and Pelayo and Molano were both arrested.
Authorities said Molano was later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Her bail is set at $575,000.
While in custody, police said Pelayo was able to manipulate the door of the police vehicle and escape.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pelayo is encouraged to contact the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151. You may remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at (559) 992-3591. You may also provide information through Nixle Alert.
