Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman during fight

HANFORD — A Hanford woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5 a.m. on Friday, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Miller Street in Hanford for a stabbing investigation.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 40-year-old female with a single stab wound to the left side of her chest. They said the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital to be treated for her injury — her current condition was unavailable.
KCSO detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives said they learned there was a physical altercation that took place and during the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim one time in the chest.
The suspect was identified by witnesses as 27-year-old Yanet Zavala from Hanford, officials said.
Detectives said they located and arrested Zavala in the area of Second Street and Phillips Street in Hanford.
Authorities said Zavala was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail was set at $25,000.
