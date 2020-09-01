You are the owner of this article.
Who’s running: Unified district boards
HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local unified district governing boards in the November general election.

Corcoran Unified School District

In Area 2, incumbent Sammy J. Ramirez will run unopposed.

In Area 4, incumbent Karen Frey will face challenger Berenice Alvarez.

Laton Unified School District

Incumbents Daniel Vargas and Nikki Adams-Alford will run for re-election against challengers Holly Torres and Guadalupe Andrade.

Reef-Sunset Unified School District

In Area 2, incumbent Lilia Rizo will run unopposed.

In Area 4, incumbent Jose G. Chavez will run unopposed.

In Area 5, newcomers Veronica Aguirre, Precilla Barrera-Lopez and Alejandro Montoya will vie for the seat left by incumbent Chris Collins.

Riverdale Unified School District

In Area 6, incumbent John L. Mendes will run unopposed.

