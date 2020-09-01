Who’s running: Unified district boards

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local unified district governing boards in the November general election.
Corcoran Unified School District
In Area 2, incumbent Sammy J. Ramirez will run unopposed.
In Area 4, incumbent Karen Frey will face challenger Berenice Alvarez.
Laton Unified School District
Incumbents Daniel Vargas and Nikki Adams-Alford will run for re-election against challengers Holly Torres and Guadalupe Andrade.
Reef-Sunset Unified School District
In Area 2, incumbent Lilia Rizo will run unopposed.
In Area 4, incumbent Jose G. Chavez will run unopposed.
In Area 5, newcomers Veronica Aguirre, Precilla Barrera-Lopez and Alejandro Montoya will vie for the seat left by incumbent Chris Collins.
Riverdale Unified School District
In Area 6, incumbent John L. Mendes will run unopposed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!