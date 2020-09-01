You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who’s running: High school district boards
0 comments

Who’s running: High school district boards

xyz election

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local high school district governing boards in the November general election.

Hanford Joint Union High School District

In Area 2, newcomers Oscar Alvarez and Paula Massey will vie for the seat left by incumbent John Webster.

In Area 5, incumbent Karl Anderson will face challenger Paul Gillum.

Lemoore Union High School District

In Area 4, incumbent John Droogh will face challenger Wey Wyrick.

In Area 5, incumbent Jason Orton will run unopposed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Man arrested for pipe bomb in car

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 2:21 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe. D…

Shirley A. Steinfeld
Obituaries

Shirley A. Steinfeld

Shirley A. SteinfeldOctober 1, 1949  August 24, 2020Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News