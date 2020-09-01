Who’s running: High school district boards

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local high school district governing boards in the November general election.
Hanford Joint Union High School District
In Area 2, newcomers Oscar Alvarez and Paula Massey will vie for the seat left by incumbent John Webster.
In Area 5, incumbent Karl Anderson will face challenger Paul Gillum.
Lemoore Union High School District
In Area 4, incumbent John Droogh will face challenger Wey Wyrick.
In Area 5, incumbent Jason Orton will run unopposed.
