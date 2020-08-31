Who’s running: College governing boards

HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local college governing boards in the November general election.
College of the Sequoias
In Area 4, incumbent Lori Cardoza will run unopposed.
State Center Community College
In Area 3, incumbent John Z. Leal will face challengers Danielle Parra and Dary Rezvani.
West Hills Community College
In Area 3, incumbent Martin Maldonado will face challenger Tricia Johnston.
In Area 4, incumbent Bobby Lee will face challenger Crystal Jackson.
In Area 5, incumbent Mark Mckean will run unopposed.
