Who’s running: College governing boards
HANFORD — Here’s a list of who’s running for local college governing boards in the November general election.

College of the Sequoias

In Area 4, incumbent Lori Cardoza will run unopposed.

State Center Community College

In Area 3, incumbent John Z. Leal will face challengers Danielle Parra and Dary Rezvani.

West Hills Community College

In Area 3, incumbent Martin Maldonado will face challenger Tricia Johnston.

In Area 4, incumbent Bobby Lee will face challenger Crystal Jackson.

In Area 5, incumbent Mark Mckean will run unopposed.

