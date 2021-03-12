WHCL earns $2M grant to support Open Educational Resources

LEMOORE — West Hills College Lemoore has earned a $1,999,924 grant from The U.S. Department of Education to further enhance its Open Educational Resource (OER) efforts in partnership with the Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.

“West Hills College Lemoore is thrilled to be one of only four colleges in the nation to receive this prestigious grant,” WHCL President Kristin Clark said. “The almost $2 million award is a testament to WHCL’s commitment to providing high-quality, zero-cost textbooks.”

Open Educational Resources are materials that are free, open and accessible for faculty to use, including textbooks, videos, articles and other materials that can be put together to create zero-textbook cost (ZTC) courses.

James Preston, vice president of Educational Services, said WHCL has been using Open Educational Resources to create ZTC courses over the past five years.

In fact, Preston said 50% of the college’s courses this year are ZTC, and the college even has three degrees that are fully ZTC, including elementary teacher education, psychology and sociology.

Considering the average textbook costs around $100-150, Preston said Open Education Resources are a major cost saver for students. Over the past three years, he said the school has been able to save students about $5 million in textbook costs.

In addition to the cost savings for students, Open Educational Resources allow faculty to be innovative and creative with the curriculum, Preston said. Instead of teaching by chapters, he said they can teach current, relevant and engaging concepts by using a variety of resources and materials.