WHCL earns $2M grant to support Open Educational Resources

LEMOORE — West Hills College Lemoore has earned a $1,999,924 grant from The U.S. Department of Education to further enhance its Open Educational Resource (OER) efforts in partnership with the Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
“West Hills College Lemoore is thrilled to be one of only four colleges in the nation to receive this prestigious grant,” WHCL President Kristin Clark said. “The almost $2 million award is a testament to WHCL’s commitment to providing high-quality, zero-cost textbooks.”
Open Educational Resources are materials that are free, open and accessible for faculty to use, including textbooks, videos, articles and other materials that can be put together to create zero-textbook cost (ZTC) courses.
James Preston, vice president of Educational Services, said WHCL has been using Open Educational Resources to create ZTC courses over the past five years.
In fact, Preston said 50% of the college’s courses this year are ZTC, and the college even has three degrees that are fully ZTC, including elementary teacher education, psychology and sociology.
Considering the average textbook costs around $100-150, Preston said Open Education Resources are a major cost saver for students. Over the past three years, he said the school has been able to save students about $5 million in textbook costs.
In addition to the cost savings for students, Open Educational Resources allow faculty to be innovative and creative with the curriculum, Preston said. Instead of teaching by chapters, he said they can teach current, relevant and engaging concepts by using a variety of resources and materials.
The grant will help WHCL, in partnership with three other colleges throughout the state, to develop culturally relevant OER and training materials built into 20 courses to serve 1,160 students. Preston said the goal is to have them available to other Hispanic serving institutions in the California Community Colleges system.
Served at a cost-per-participant of $1,724, it should save students an estimated total of $2,214,400 in textbook costs by December of 2023 — the first three years of project.
“The grant will support our OER initiative, and in particular, help us develop more culturally relevant OER,” said Clark. “I’m excited because the grant supports our goal to promote equity and address achievement gaps.”
Preston said the program will make a difference in the lives of students by bringing them high quality courses.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Preston said. “We’re small but mighty.”
Preston and Clark commended WHCL’s faculty and librarians for their commitment to student success and all the work they’ve done the last few years regarding the OER program, which they said has been integral in securing the competitive grant.
“I am appreciative of the work that our faculty continue to put into our OER efforts,” Clark said. “They are laser-focused on student success, and it’s nice that they are being acknowledged with the awarding of this grant."
The college has started what they call #OERevolution, which Preston said is a revolution against high textbook costs and an evolution in teaching and learning.
“I’m looking forward to the next phase of WHCL’s #OERevolution!,” Clark said.
