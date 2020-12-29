WHC Lemoore provides update on future of school

LEMOORE — The West Hills Community College District held a zoom meeting on Dec. 16 to give an update and discuss the upcoming spring 2021 semester.
The meeting touched on various subjects, but focused on remote operations, the school’s child development centers and intercollegiate athletics.
With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, West Hills Community College District Chancellor Stuart Van Horn announced remote operations have been extended through April 4, 2021. The main reason cited was “to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees.”
“This decision to extend our virtual services through April, gives us an opportunity to clarify the path, not only for our students, but also for our nearly 600 employees that are impacted,” Horn said. “And they have, along with our faculty, done a remarkable job of pivoting to providing services to our students, to altering how we teach and learn, to incredible work in the classroom with our faculty, to really modify their lesson plans and provide instruction that meets our standards to so many students throughout the west side of the Valley.”
The extension of remote operations follows the September decision to offer primarily online instruction through completion of the spring 2021 academic semester. The 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 19.
Although most resources are virtual, West Hills College Lemoore President Kristin Clark said students can also make appointments for some in-person services, such as using computers, checking out a laptop, printing, or help with registration questions. Students who need further help with virtual resources can visit the WHC Lemoore website.
“This really isn’t just about reopening campuses,” Horn said. “It’s about supporting students, who are our conveyor belt of talent development.”
Horn also touched on the child development centers, which closed in March and saw a decrease in enrollment of 80% in one week in March when the original shelter-in-place order was implemented by the governor. The centers, located in Avenal, Firebaugh, San Joaquin, Huron, Coalinga and Lemoore, normally educate 600-700 students daily during normal operations.
Beginning Jan. 19, the child development centers will begin to reopen at reduced capacities and following state guidelines. The centers will open four classrooms in Coalinga, four in Lemoore and one in Huron. There will be 12-14 children per class.
However, given the uncertainty of COVID-19, these plans are only for the spring semester. The board will assess the program and announce plans for fall 2021 at a later date.
“We’re going to give it our best shot to reopen these in a way that provides these services to our families in those three areas because the early education that goes on, which is linked directly to our early childhood education programs at our colleges, is a huge value of our governing board,” Horn said.
Due to limited competition and other logistics, WHC Lemoore will not be fielding intercollegiate athletics in the spring. As a member of the Central Valley Conference, all but one college in the CVC has indicated they will opt out of spring athletics leaving WHC Lemoore with no local competition opportunities.
Logistically, the school also won’t have appropriate staffing, testing and tracing, as required by the state. There will also be no regional or state championships this year furthering the reason to forego spring sports. All of WHC Lemoore’s sports are in spring 1.
“Believe me, we spent countless hours looking at this forwards and backwards and spreadsheets and really trying to see if there was any way we could make this happen,” Clark said. “We just didn’t see how we could safely do this in spring 1.”
Clark stressed that the cancellation is not indicative of a lack of support from the college and the school is looking forward to a successful relaunch of sports in 2020-21.
Horn noted the future will also hold certain challenges for the district, one being student enrollment with student recruitment and retention. The district had an 11% enrollment decline this fall and a decrease in class loads, which creates a longer path to completion of programs and a potential for decreased program completion rates.
“Our communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” Horn said. “Our students are experiencing the largest effects of this pandemic.”
Horn added that students have been dealing with mental health issues, financial distress, external responsibilities and many have struggled to overcome the numerous enrollment barriers.
“In short, throughout all of this crisis, our organization has emerged as much more capable of sustaining future state funding volatility,” Horn said. “We are now able to better withstand the ups and downs of educational financing in the future.”
Upon return from Thanksgiving, the district had a “very small number of confirmed cases” of COVID-19, Horn said. The staff members that were exposed are in quarantine.
Horn also announced new board member Dr. Crystal Jackson was installed to the governing board on Dec. 15. Jackson represents Trustee Area 4 in Lemoore.
Another update on the school will be provided at a later date in 2021.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
