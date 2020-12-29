WHC Lemoore provides update on future of school

LEMOORE — The West Hills Community College District held a zoom meeting on Dec. 16 to give an update and discuss the upcoming spring 2021 semester.

The meeting touched on various subjects, but focused on remote operations, the school’s child development centers and intercollegiate athletics.

With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, West Hills Community College District Chancellor Stuart Van Horn announced remote operations have been extended through April 4, 2021. The main reason cited was “to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees.”

“This decision to extend our virtual services through April, gives us an opportunity to clarify the path, not only for our students, but also for our nearly 600 employees that are impacted,” Horn said. “And they have, along with our faculty, done a remarkable job of pivoting to providing services to our students, to altering how we teach and learn, to incredible work in the classroom with our faculty, to really modify their lesson plans and provide instruction that meets our standards to so many students throughout the west side of the Valley.”

The extension of remote operations follows the September decision to offer primarily online instruction through completion of the spring 2021 academic semester. The 2021 semester will begin on Jan. 19.

Although most resources are virtual, West Hills College Lemoore President Kristin Clark said students can also make appointments for some in-person services, such as using computers, checking out a laptop, printing, or help with registration questions. Students who need further help with virtual resources can visit the WHC Lemoore website.