WHC Lemoore helps students with $70,000 in food vouchers for Thanksgiving

LEMOORE — Hundreds of students were back on campus at West Hills College Lemoore on Thursday, even if only momentarily.

The college hosted a food distribution event with eligible students receiving $100 food vouchers for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. A total of $70,000 in food vouchers were given out — the school’s largest food distribution effort ever.

WHC Lemoore President Kristin Clark said the college has students with food insecurities and that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issue.

“We keep hearing from faculty that students are just really struggling,” Clark said. “So this was one thing we wanted to do, especially before the Thanksgiving holiday, was to take one worry off of their plate.”

In order to keep the funds local, the college decided to purchase the food vouchers from Best Buy by Saveco supermarkets. The vouchers can be used at any of the local Best Buy supermarkets. Best Buy even decided to donate additional $3,000 to help students.

“When they said that they were going to do that, it was a no-brainer,” Best Buy manager Johnny Perez said. “Let’s do something to help them give out more to each kid. If somebody’s going to do something like what they’re doing, we’re going to try to do something as well.”

The rest of the money came from federal block grants, which the college decided to allocate directly to students in need.

As a line of cars wrapped around the roundabout in front of the Golden Eagle Arena, staff were present to encourage students and wish them a happy Thanksgiving.