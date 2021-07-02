People across the country will flock to national parks over the Fourth of July weekend — here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon are expected to be extremely busy over the weekend, with limited parking and long lines for entry, according to the National Parks Service.
NPS spokesperson Rebecca Paterson said the Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks see 45,000-55,000 visitors over the course of a busy Fourth of July weekend.
Entry and Roads
The Ash Mountain entrance, coming off of Highway 198, is expected to have long lines for entry into the Sequoia side of the park, but the Big Stump entrance, accessed from Highway 180, tends to have shorter lines.
Longer lines can be avoided by entering the park before 8 a.m. or after 3 p.m., or by buying an entry pass online. If park-goers want to enter during peak time and buy a pass at the gate, the NPS asks they have their payment ready and “be prepared with water, snacks, a full tank of gas, and patience.”
They also advise that any RVs or trailers over 22 feet enter through the Big Stump entrance and avoid the Generals Highway between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest due to the tight switchbacks.
There are shuttles running in the Giant Forest area, which NPS recommends visitors use if parking lots near the General Sherman Tree are full. Information on the shuttles can be found at go.nps.gov/sequoiashuttle.
Shuttles are running at full capacity, but still require face masks, Paterson said.
Paterson also said it’s important for visitors to drive slowly and keep an eye out for wildlife, particularly bears.
“Some of the biggest tragedies we have on busy weekends are bear fatalities on the road,” Paterson said.
Camping and Recreating
All campsites are booked in the park, and visitors are advised not to show up expecting to camp.
For those who have booked a site, there are no public showers available and, while portable showers are permitted, the water must be collected and dumped into a sink. Only two cars are permitted per site and overflow parking is limited.
For hikers, some of the shuttles drop off at trail heads.
If visitors are interested in going backpacking or going into the wilderness, Paterson said they need to be mindful of their own safety, even if they have a beacon. She said the park is above average on the number of search and rescue operations so far this year, and they can never guarantee a rescue.
In a park with around 800,000 acres of wilderness, Paterson said there are usually between 25-50 NPS crew members in the back country.
Wilderness permits are required for back country activities and can be purchased on recreation.gov or on a limited, first-come first-serve basis day-of, according to the release. There are no available permits to be purchased ahead of time for the holiday weekend.
After a 20-year-old local man drowned in Sequoia in June, NPS urges visitors to be cautious around water, even if levels are unseasonably low due to the drought.
The release said most people who have water-related emergencies are not intending to be in the water, and should be aware that rocks along the shore are slippery and banks above water can collapse.
Paterson said it’s also important for visitors to exercise caution with animals in the park. While it may be tempting, she said feeding bears can cause them to quickly lose their fear of people, sometimes driving them to approach people and break into cabins, tents and cars.
Other non-predatory animals, like mule deer, may seem harmless but visitors can fail to maintain a distance from the animal and spook it, causing them to charge, Paterson said. More people are injured annually by deer than bears in the park, she said.
“We always say that all animals are wild,” Paterson said. “Not trying to make contact and food management are important. It’s not just for the animals, but for people’s safety as well.”
Dogs are allowed in the park, but they can only be on roads or picnic and camping sites, Paterson said. Dogs are not permitted on hiking trails, so as not to disturb the wildlife.
Fire and Fireworks
At this time, wood and charcoal fires, as well as barbecues, are not allowed in the park, including all camping sites. Fireworks are also never permitted in the park.
NPS lists the parks as having an extreme fire risk at this time.
Stage 3 fire restrictions mean no wood/charcoal fires/barbeques anywhere in the parks. Also, fireworks are prohibited. Look up into the canopy of the big trees, and feel good about forgoing your campfire for their sake! #RecreateResponsibly— Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) July 2, 2021
Even if visitors feel like they’re being fire-safe, Paterson said wildfires can start even with the best intentions.
“We need to remember that no one thinks an escaped campfire or fireworks that went into the dry grass and starts a fire is going to happen to them,” Paterson said. “The best way to prevent unwanted wildfires is to nip it in the bud and eliminate unnecessary flying embers and ignition when we can.”
Smoking is also prohibited at any elevation during extreme fire risk, unless it’s in an enclosed vehicle, inside a building which allows smoking or in a designated smoking area.
There are three fires burning near the parks, all of which are 75% or more contained.
