What does a censured council member mean for Hanford?

HANFORD — While the Hanford City Council has censured one of its own, residents should know that it won’t change how the city is run, operationally speaking at least.

“Procedurally, nothing will change,” City Attorney Ty Mizote said Friday morning.

One of the main purposes of a censure, Mizote said, is to allow a governing body, like the city council, to state its opinion or its position in regards to the conduct of one of its members.

“If a member of a governing body engages in conduct that is considered objectionable, the governing body could use the censure process to express its feelings about the conduct,” Mizote said.

Governing bodies move forward with censures because they could end up being liable if they do not take action to correct the misconduct.

In the case of Hanford, the council decided to censure City Councilman Art Brieno to show that it denounces his alleged behavior towards Community Development Director Darlene Mata, which was outlined in an investigative report conducted by a third party.

After reviewing the report, the council felt a public censure was appropriate for his alleged misconduct.

“The council members wanted to make it clear that said conduct is not permissible, accepted or will be tolerated,” City Attorney Bob Dowd said Tuesday during the council meeting.

Council members do not have the authority to remove a fellow member from the city council — that authority lies solely with the voters in an election or through the recall process.