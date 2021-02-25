Westside farmers get 5% initial water allocation

HANFORD — The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday the initial 2021 water supply allocation for Central Valley Project contractors, and west side farmers will receive the lowest initial amount since 2015.

Kings County farmers in Westlands Water District and farmers in other agricultural districts south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River delta will get only 5% of their historic water allotment, Reclamation officials said.

Westlands Water District includes about 40,000 acres in western Kings County, most of which are used to grow permanent crops like almonds and pistachios.

Allocation amounts are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storage, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada. This year’s low allocation is an indicator of the dry winter California is experiencing after the dry water year of 2020.

The California Department of Water Resources reported that as of Feb. 21, statewide average snow water content in the Sierra Nevada was 54% of the April 1 average. Current Northern Sierra precipitation is 52% of the seasonal average to date.

“Although we had a couple of precipitation-packed storms in January and early February, we are still well below normal for precipitation and snowfall this year,” said Regional Director Ernest Conant. “We will monitor the hydrology as the water year progresses and continue to look for opportunities for operational flexibility.”

Tom Birmingham, Westlands general manager, said the announcement was no surprise given current hydrologic conditions and regulations that restrict operations of the Central Valley Project, but said it was devastating nonetheless for farmers and communities across the region that rely on water from the CVP and jobs created by irrigated agriculture.