Westlands announces 2020 scholarship application period

FRESNO — Westlands Water District announced applications are available for the district’s annual scholarship for college-bound high school seniors.

This is the fourteenth year the district has awarded these scholarship and said it is proud to recognize and reward exceptional academic achievement and leadership.

College-bound high school seniors from the following west side high schools are eligible to apply for the district’s scholarship: Coalinga, Firebaugh, Lemoore, Mendota, Riverdale and Tranquillity.

Each scholarship recipient will receive $1,000 to be used for college expenses. Applicants will be judged on their academic performance, school activities, and community leadership.

For an application and list of instructions, contact the Public Affairs office at (559) 241-6238 or download an application at https://bit.ly/2zoyjfD.

Applications and all supporting documents must be received by the district by 5 p.m. on May 8 and may be submitted by mail to Westlands Public Affairs, P.O. Box 6056, Fresno, CA 93703 or in person at 3130 N. Fresno Street, Fresno; between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.