There have been 27 cases of West Nile virus detected in Kings County this year, with a jump of 17 positive cases in one week in August, though there have not been any human cases reported.
The Kings Mosquito Abatement District sent a press release Aug. 17 announcing the 17-case jump, which was detected in mosquitoes trapped in the northern portion of the county, near Lemoore and Hanford.
District Manager Michael Cavanagh said, while there haven’t been any human cases in Kings yet this year, cases in trapped mosquitoes indicates the West Nile risk to residents.
“We have more virus circulating in the mosquito population,” Cavanagh wrote in an email to the Sentinel. “This may lead to an intensification of surveillance or mosquito control efforts in the areas the virus is detected.”
Tracking West Nile by trapping mosquitoes is the most effective way to determine risk because it can take weeks for cases to appear in humans, Cavanagh said.
West Nile is transmitted from mosquitoes to humans through bites. One in 150 people who get the virus will experience severe disease, with three times the risk for those over 60, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those with severe cases, one in 10 will die.
In severe cases, one might experience high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis, and it could take weeks or months to recover from.
Cavanagh said residents should take precautions to avoid contracting the disease when West Nile cases are detected in mosquito populations. Those protections include mosquito repellents, maintaining pools and spas and making sure windows and screen doors are in good shape.
