West Hills suspends Child Development Centers through December

COALINGA — West Hills Community College District has decided to suspend its Child Development Centers through Dec. 31 in response to COVID-19 safety requirements and budget reductions.

According to a press release from the district, up to $10 million has been lost from the WHCCD operation budget as a result of COVID-19, as outlined in the governor’s May revision to schools and colleges.

WHCCD operates child development centers in six Central Valley communities, including Lemoore and Avenal.

WHCCD’s child development centers and campuses have been suspended or — in the case of the campuses — online only since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are acutely aware of the incredible importance of our child development centers to children, parents, and our employees, COVID-19 funding reductions require us to prioritize our core values as a community college,” said Kelly Cooper, vice chancellor of Education and Technology.

Before deciding on a substantial number of reductions, modifications, and suspension of services, Cooper said the district used a number of tactics to assist in defining its core mission and values, which include: