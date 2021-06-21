West Hills College in Lemoore is getting help launching a new initiative to bring higher education to underserved communities with a donation from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.
The donation was announced last week on Scott’s Medium blog page. The donation is part of a larger philanthropic push that will see 285 other organizations receive a portion of over $2.7 billion.
West Hills President Kristin Clark said the donation will help launch the college’s Having Opportunity and Promise through Education — or HOPE —initiative. Clark declined to reveal the amount of the donation, so as to not distract from the program.
“I think the donation is recognizing the good work we’re doing in the community,” Clark said. “This initiative is about going out into our community, into parts that are underserved and often overlooked, and helping them realize the power of education as a doorway to freedom.”
Clark said the college will likely endow some of the donation as well, allowing it to support the program going forward.
Scott wrote in her announcement she and husband Dan Jewett made large donations to groups in higher education, anti-discrimination, art and culture and many other areas in an attempt to give back to the people who helped build her $60 billion wealth.
The announcement said they prioritized donating to organizations with local leadership, leaders of color, and those empowering women and girls.
“Putting large donors at the center of stories on social progress is a distortion of their role,” Scott wrote. “In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”
