Water will be released in coming days from Pine Flat Dam into the Kings River. 

Local water officials are assuring residents that new releases from Pine Flat Dam over the next few days are “no cause for any alarm.”

According to a joint statement from the Kings River Water Association and Kings River Conservation District, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will begin releasing water through Pine Flat Dam’s spillway gates over the next few days as a result of recent snowmelt. The gates are used when the reservoir reaches about 85 percent of its gross pool capacity.

“Such spillway use is merely another means of safely releasing water to the river,” said Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen. “Pine Flat Dam has never exceeded gross pool. That would occur only if the amount of water being stored exceeds Pine Flat’s capacity of 1 million acre-feet. The spillway gates are built of thick steel and are strong enough to hold stored water, but can be raised as much as necessary.”

