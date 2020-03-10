Warm, dry conditions lead to below average snowpack

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted the third manual snow survey of 2020 at Phillips Station on Feb. 27 and recent warm and dry conditions have led to a below average Sierra Nevada snowpack.

The manual survey recorded 29 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 11.5 inches, which is 47% of the March average for this location. Snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.

“Right now, 2020 is on track to be a below-average year but we could still see large storms in March and April that will improve the current snowpack,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section. “While periods of dry conditions are expected in California, climate change has made them more unpredictable and extreme which is why we must always use the water we have wisely.”

While February has been very dry, it’s not unprecedented for California to be in this position. In 2018, after a dry start, March storms made up much of the deficit and brought California closer to normal that year.