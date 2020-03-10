Warm, dry conditions lead to below average snowpack

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted the third manual snow survey of 2020 at Phillips Station on Feb. 27 and recent warm and dry conditions have led to a below average Sierra Nevada snowpack.
The manual survey recorded 29 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 11.5 inches, which is 47% of the March average for this location. Snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.
“Right now, 2020 is on track to be a below-average year but we could still see large storms in March and April that will improve the current snowpack,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section. “While periods of dry conditions are expected in California, climate change has made them more unpredictable and extreme which is why we must always use the water we have wisely.”
While February has been very dry, it’s not unprecedented for California to be in this position. In 2018, after a dry start, March storms made up much of the deficit and brought California closer to normal that year.
In addition to the manual surveys, DWR collects readings from 130 electronic snow sensors scattered throughout the state. Measurements indicate that statewide, the snowpack’s water equivalent is 11 inches, or 46% of the March average.
Molly White, chief of DWR’S State Water Project, Water Operations Office, said the snowpack is a critical element to all water resources managers in California, especially the State Water Project, which provides water to more than 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland.
White said the data generated from snow surveys is one factor used to determine how much water will be allocated to the State Water Project Contractors.
According to DWR officials, the state’s largest six reservoirs currently hold between 92% (Oroville) and 132% (Melones) of their historical averages for this date. Lake Shasta, California’s largest surface reservoir, is 107% of its historical average and sits at 78% of capacity.
On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer.
The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued a winter weather advisory starting this afternoon and lasting until Wednesday morning.
Bill South, meteorologist with the NWS Hanford office, said a storm is going to affect higher elevations above 7,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada. South said about a foot of snow is expected, mainly over Sequoia Kings Canyon.
South said March tends to be a transition month between the wet and dry seasons, tending to be wet in the beginning of the month and drier later in the month.
On the Valley floor, South said about 1/4-1/2 inch of rain is expected in the Hanford area starting this afternoon into the evening.
According to Visalia-based WeatherAg, Hanford has seen 3.12 inches of rain this rainfall year, which is 35% of the annual average of 8.94 inches.
South said another storm system is expected later in the week or early next week, though he says it will not bring much precipitation.
