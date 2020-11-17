Walmart donation makes backpack giveaway biggest ever

HANFORD — Eager smiles and excited attitudes pulled up to the Longfield Center for a huge backpack giveaway on Monday.

“This is the most we’ve ever had,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva said. “Usually, we have about 150 — the most.”

Instead of the expected amount, more than 500 backpacks were on hand for Parks and Rec to hand out to students between first and eighth grade. Paw Patrol, Frozen, Fortnite, Trolls and plain backpacks were littered across three tables in front of the Longfield Center with hundreds more in the gym.

The giveaway was made possible due to donations by Gracie Davis and Walmart. Davis, a community volunteer, donated about 50 backpacks and Walmart donated more than 500.

“Due to COVID, their sales for backpacks were not there, so they had a bunch of backpacks left over,” Silva said. “They reached out to our department, we went over there. About two months ago they donated 150 and then last week they donated about 400.”

Walmart usually reaches out to Parks and Rec to donate other items, such as Easter and Halloween items. But even this donation was more than expected.

“We’re definitely grateful. We’re blessed to have Walmart as a partnership in the community,” Silva said. “We couldn’t believe how many supplies we received.”

Backpacks weren’t the only thing Walmart donated. After children picked out the backpack they wanted, they made their way to another table for binders, folders, pencils, pencil holders, notebooks and notepads.