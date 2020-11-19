Walkin’ around the Christmas tree

HANFORD — There are still a handful of days left to take part in Main Street Hanford’s Christmas Tree Walk.

The organization created a new fundraiser this year to get people out and walking around downtown Hanford, said Executive Assistant Brittany Parreira.

There are 30 fully-decorated Christmas trees located at a variety of downtown businesses, from retail and salons to restaurants and other services. You can buy opportunity tickets at any of the participating businesses and drop the tickets off at the business for any tree you hope to win.

Some of the trees even have gifts underneath them, like gift certificates or gift baskets, which come along with the tree. Only $5 gets you 25 tickets.

“It’s a great way for the businesses to show what they have,” Parreira said.

The winners will be announced on Main Street’s social media pages at 2 p.m. on the final day of the event, which is Nov. 24.

Parreira said the organization’s goal was to try and get some holiday shopping spirit going through downtown, where some businesses have struggled during the pandemic-related shutdowns.

Despite the hard times, Parreira said the Hanford community has always done what it can to help local businesses.

“It’s really cool to see how the community has come together in that way,” she said.

Given that this is the first year for the Christmas Tree Walk, Parreira said the reception was great and everything has been a success so far.

“We’ve seen a lot of people walking around downtown,” Parreira said. “Everyone is still being safe and social distancing and all the shops are following the guidelines that they’re supposed to. People seem to be excited and it gives them some joy during this time.”