VPD seeks help from public for wanted woman
VPD seeks help from public for wanted woman

VISALIA — The Visalia Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public with locating Stephanie Michelle Yocum. Yocum is wanted for identity theft and for two active warrants, officials said.

Yocum is described as a 39-year-old white female adult, 5’5”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Yocum has a tattoo of a large heart on her throat and a rose on the right side of her neck. She is known to be transient.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Yocum, please contact Detective Peterson at 713-4101 or the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116.

