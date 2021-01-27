VPD searching for male in armed robbery

VISALIA — On Jan. 23, at 2:52 p.m., officers responded to 3533 W. Noble, Laundry Lady, regarding an armed robbery which had just occurred. An unidentified male approached an adult male employee, brandished a handgun and took the victim’s wallet then fled on foot. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.
