VPD searches for info on homicide
VPD searches for info on homicide

VISALIA — On Monday, at 12:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2900 block of East Stewart Avenue regarding an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, the individual was determined to be deceased and the subsequent investigation revealed the death to be a homicide. The victim was identified as Brandan McCarron, 33.

Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bryan Somavia at (559) 713-4727 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.

