VPD’s records supervisor promoted

VISALIA — Visalia Chief Jason Salazar announced the promotion of Records Supervisor Lisa Davis to the position of Police Support Services Manager.
In 2001, Davis began her career with the Visalia Police Department working as a Police Records Specialist. In 2003, Davis was promoted to Senior Police Records Specialist and in 2007 she was promoted to Police Records Supervisor.
Davis attended Fresno Pacific University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis on Organizational Leadership. In 2016, Davis graduated from the City of Visalia Supervisory Academy and completed the Los Angeles Police Department Leadership Program in 2017. Lisa also holds a POST Records Supervisor Certificate.
