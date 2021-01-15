VPD’s Jason McWilliams retires after 23 years

VISALIA — On Jan. 6, Officer Jason McWilliams retired from the Visalia Police Department after 23 years of dedicated service to the City of Visalia.
McWilliams worked for 24 years in law enforcement. He began his service to the City of Visalia Police Department in 1998, as a police officer, after a successful career in the Unites States Navy and service with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.
McWilliams held various assignments within the Visalia Police Department including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Rapid Response Team, Firearm’s Instructor, Special Enforcement Unit, Multi Agency Gang Task Force, Commercial Policing, and most recently Youth Service Officer.
McWilliams leaves a legacy of dedication and national pride to the Visalia Police Department. He will be truly missed by his colleagues.
“Please join us in congratulating officer McWilliams on his retirement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. Congrats Jaymac!” the VPD said on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!