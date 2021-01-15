You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VPD’s Jason McWilliams retires after 23 years
0 comments
top story

VPD’s Jason McWilliams retires after 23 years

  • 0
VPD’s Jason McWilliams retires after 23 years
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Jan. 6, Officer Jason McWilliams retired from the Visalia Police Department after 23 years of dedicated service to the City of Visalia.

McWilliams worked for 24 years in law enforcement. He began his service to the City of Visalia Police Department in 1998, as a police officer, after a successful career in the Unites States Navy and service with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

McWilliams held various assignments within the Visalia Police Department including Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Rapid Response Team, Firearm’s Instructor, Special Enforcement Unit, Multi Agency Gang Task Force, Commercial Policing, and most recently Youth Service Officer.

McWilliams leaves a legacy of dedication and national pride to the Visalia Police Department. He will be truly missed by his colleagues.

“Please join us in congratulating officer McWilliams on his retirement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. Congrats Jaymac!” the VPD said on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judy Willard
Obituaries

Judy Willard

On December 28 2020 Judy Willard (Grandma Judy) passed away at the age of 72. Judy was born in Madera Ca on November 19, 1948 to Troy and Bett…

George Robert Mayo
Obituaries

George Robert Mayo

George Robert Mayo was born April 5, 1940 in Hanford, CA. George passed away at the age of 80 in Visalia, CA on December 18, 2020. He was rais…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News