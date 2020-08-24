VPD responds to call regarding shots fired

VISALIA — At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of S. Burke Court.
Upon arrival, officers contacted a witness who said they observed someone in a newer model white SUV fire two shots in an unknown direction while traveling southbound, fleeing the scene.
Officers recovered two spent shell casings on the roadway; no damage to residence was located. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.
— Parker Bowman
