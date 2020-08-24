You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VPD responds to call regarding shots fired
0 comments

VPD responds to call regarding shots fired

  • 0

VISALIA — At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of S. Burke Court.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a witness who said they observed someone in a newer model white SUV fire two shots in an unknown direction while traveling southbound, fleeing the scene.

Officers recovered two spent shell casings on the roadway; no damage to residence was located. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.

— Parker Bowman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Alice Marie Bettencourt
Obituaries

Alice Marie Bettencourt

Alice Marie BettencourtNovember 10, 1943 July 30, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July…

Manuel Luciano Farpella
Obituaries

Manuel Luciano Farpella

Manuel Luciano FarpellaApril 13, 1956 -August 8, 2020With great sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Luciano Farpella. Manuel went to be …

Kings County COVID-19 data updated
News

Kings County COVID-19 data updated

  • Updated

HANFORD — Following technology issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system, Kings County now has updated information on its COVID-…

Don Guglielmoni
Obituaries

Don Guglielmoni

Don Guglielmoni10-26-1940-08-09-2020Don Guglielmoni, age 79, passed away on August 9th, 2020, at Kaweah Delta Hospital with his daughter by hi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News