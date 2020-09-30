VPD receives encouraging message from citizen

VISALIA — Larry Dahistrom recently delivered a framed “Message of Gratitude” for the men and women of the Visalia Police Department. In his message, Dahistrom extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude for all. He reminded VPD to “be encouraged, to be hopeful and to stay the course of the true and noble.”
In a Facebook post, VPD said, “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Larry and his family for taking the time to acknowledge the Visalia Police Department and the services we provide. Thank you, Larry.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!