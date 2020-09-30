You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VPD receives encouraging message from citizen
0 comments
top story

VPD receives encouraging message from citizen

  • Updated
  • 0
VPD receives encouraging message from citizen

Larry Dahistrom delivered a framed message for the Visalia Police Department a couple weeks ago.

 Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — Larry Dahistrom recently delivered a framed “Message of Gratitude” for the men and women of the Visalia Police Department. In his message, Dahistrom extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude for all. He reminded VPD to “be encouraged, to be hopeful and to stay the course of the true and noble.”

In a Facebook post, VPD said, “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Larry and his family for taking the time to acknowledge the Visalia Police Department and the services we provide. Thank you, Larry.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book
News

Former Bullpup Kara Cutruzzula releases first book

  • Updated

“I kind of just hope that this journal is a little space for people to be able to commit to their dreams and commit to themselves right now. You can open up a page, answer a question, reflect a little bit about something that you might want to be moving towards, and hopefully your day gets a little better,” Kara Cutruzzula, author of "Do it for Yourself," said.

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY
Obituaries

PHILMORE COURTNEY DALEY

Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Phi…

MARGARET GUTIERREZ
Obituaries

MARGARET GUTIERREZ

Margaret Gutierrez was born July 24, 1939 to Augustine & Conception Ramirez. Margaret passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly…

Obituaries

Jasome Rivas

Jasome Rivas, 39, of Lemoore passed away September 22nd. No Service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News