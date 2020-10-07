You have permission to edit this article.
VPD officers make arrest in apparent home invasion
VPD officers make arrest in apparent home invasion

VISALIA — On Sept. 25, at 3:48 p.m., VPD officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 3800 block of West Safford.

The caller reported an unknown male entered her residence through an unlocked front door and started taking items. The resident attempted to stop the suspect, however, he allegedly shoved her to the ground causing minor injuries to the victim. The suspect fled the residence in a gray vehicle, according to reports. The license plate was said to be obtained on video surveillance.

At 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of West Sunnyview for a report of a male subject who attempted to gain access into a locked residence. The suspect fled in a gray vehicle.

At 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of North Crowe for a report of a gray vehicle parked at a nearby residence with the car alarm sounding. Officers arrived and confirmed the vehicle was the same vehicle involved in the home invasion on West Safford, according to police.

The male occupant, Juan Martinez, 30, was detained without incident. 

Martinez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for home invasion robbery, attempted home invasion robbery and attempted residential burglary. Martinez also had two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

