VPD Narcotics Unit probation check allegedly finds meth, cocaine
VPD Narcotics Unit probation check allegedly finds meth, cocaine

TULARE — On Sept. 23, at 3:13 p.m., VPD Narcotics Unit, Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) and officers from the Tulare Police Department made contact with Luciano Mejia, 38, at his residence located in the 1000 block of Freedom Street, in the city of Tulare.

A probation compliance check was conducted and officers allegedly located approximately one pound of methamphetamine, one-half ounce of cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material, and a large amount of currency.

Mejia was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of cocaine for sales, maintaining a drug house and for selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school.

